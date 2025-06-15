1,367 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Paylocity by 6,025.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $176.81 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

