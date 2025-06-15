1,644 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

