1,838 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

