1,978 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.