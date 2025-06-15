28,113 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17,386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAVA opened at $74.65 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

