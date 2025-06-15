3,501 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

