3,607 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

GIS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

