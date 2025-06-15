3,622 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.