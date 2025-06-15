5,105 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after acquiring an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.