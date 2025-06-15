525 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CASY opened at $506.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $512.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total transaction of $502,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,605.28. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

