5,403 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1607 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.