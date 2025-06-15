5,988 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.