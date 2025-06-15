6,909 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

