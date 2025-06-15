abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.28 and last traded at $111.04. Approximately 318,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 201,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.86.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

