Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.57), with a volume of 10064976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.38.

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.