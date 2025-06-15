Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.57), with a volume of 10064976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.27).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
