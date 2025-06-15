Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.14 and last traded at $117.19. Approximately 13,436,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 41,300,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.