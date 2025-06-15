Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 60,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 523,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

