Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

