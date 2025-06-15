Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

