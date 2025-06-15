American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

