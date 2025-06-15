Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) PT at $88.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

KTB stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $19,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

