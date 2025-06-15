Apella Capital LLC Purchases 58,855 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,855 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 5,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.8% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 23,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

NVDA stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

