Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 28,040,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 39,301,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research analysts have commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Applied Digital Trading Down 10.6%

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

