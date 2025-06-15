Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after buying an additional 317,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $225.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

