Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,558 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.