Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.04. 53,850,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 24,811,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $22,423,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.