Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.64. 1,566,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,511,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

