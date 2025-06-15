Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.1%

ASND stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

