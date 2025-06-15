Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,609 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.