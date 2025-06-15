Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 52,733 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

