Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 80,371 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.56 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

