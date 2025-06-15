Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 211.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,617 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after buying an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 269,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of RARE opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

