Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 10,869 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of GPI opened at $424.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.86 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

