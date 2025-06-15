Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 228,187 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $13.23 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 28,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $303,676.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,456.10. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,150 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,243.50. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,143 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.