Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,684 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

