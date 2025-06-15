Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 200,156 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Wall Street Zen raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Autohome Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.02. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

