Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,393 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,813,000 after buying an additional 186,313 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $114.48 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

