Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $11.53 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $225,687. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

