Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 297,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $177.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $263.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

