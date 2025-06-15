Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,281 shares of company stock valued at $322,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

ANIP stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 0.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

