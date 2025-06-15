Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3,194.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $27,399.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,859.66. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 105,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

