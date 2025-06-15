Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fox Factory by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $26.05 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.