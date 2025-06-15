Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 184,051 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FTDR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.