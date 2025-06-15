Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.38 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

COMM opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

