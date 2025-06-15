Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Maplebear worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $3,435,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.6%

Maplebear stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,640 shares of company stock worth $843,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

