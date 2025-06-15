Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $130.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.19.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

