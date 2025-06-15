Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.