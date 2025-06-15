Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $509.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.24 and its 200 day moving average is $468.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.