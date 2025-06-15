Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

