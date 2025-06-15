Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,679 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $85.59 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

